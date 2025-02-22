Skip to Content
News

Rihanna Rumored For Glastonbury, London Residency

10:18 AM EST on February 22, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: Rihanna attends the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

|Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Last Year, Rihanna performed her first full concert since 2016 at an Indian billionaire heir’s wedding. The pop star has been celebrating her birthday and A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict this week, and now there are rumors that she'll be headlining Glastonbury and doing a London residency.

Sources told The Telegraph that the singer is planning a residency of up to six shows at the London Stadium (fka Olympic Stadium) this summer. They'd take place July 4 and 5, and possibly 8, 9, 11, and 12. Another source said an announcement could arrive as early as next week.

It would be her first run of concerts in almost a decade, and the timing comes right after Glastonbury, which ends on June 29. Taylor Swift was supposed to headline the festival before the pandemic struck.

Meanwhile, Rihanna's Smurfs movie is on the way. She's not retired, but will we ever get the album she's been teasing for years? "I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years," she told Harper's Bazaar in a new interview. "But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’ I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”

