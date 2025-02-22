Go-Go Museum Opens In DC

On Wednesday (Feb. 19), the Go-Go Museum opened in Washington, DC on the 5-year anniversary of Mayor Muriel Bowser signing a law naming go-go the official music of the city. The ribbon cutting ceremony took place in November but the museum had only been available for private and group tours, and now it is open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Located in historic Anacostia, the museum is interactive and has an AI powered hologram that answers Go-Go questions, examples of Go-Go samples in popular hip-hop culture, a recording studio and stage for musicians to perform, and a cafe.

"It's a dream come true," founder Ronald Moten said, per WUSA9. "I envisioned this at the 2009 Go-Go Awards in front of 5,000 people and here we are 15 years later it's a reality. The city got behind it, the people got behind it. I want to thank the mayor, the city council and all the fans of go-go who made this happen."

“We will be recording here," he added. "Artists from around the country and local artist as well. We'll be getting them on the radio. We will teach them to score, to do commercials. There is so much money in music but people don’t know about it."