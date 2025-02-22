Skip to Content
The Streets – “How To Win At Rock Paper Scissors”

2:00 PM EST on February 22, 2025

The Streets are back with a new song. Mike Skinner released a remixed version of Fabric Presents The Streets last year, and on Thursday (Feb. 20) he unveiled his first music of 2025: "How To Win At Rock Paper Scissors."

"How To Win At Rock Paper Scissors" comes with a behind-the-scenes video of the English musician putting the tune together, contemplating the lyrics while on a boat, in the bathroom, shooting rifles, drinking Guinness, and in other settings. Check that out below along with the track.

