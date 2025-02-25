Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Model/Actriz Announce New Album Pirouette: Hear “Cinderella”

9:41 AM EST on February 25, 2025

We named the noisy post-punks Model/Actriz one of the Best New Artists Of 2023, and now they're bringing that goodness into 2025. Today the Brooklyn band have announced their sophomore album Pirouette with the piercing lead single "Cinderella."

While Model/Actriz's debut album Dogsbody took some cues from industrial dance music, Pirouette leans into that even harder, blending their rock sound with the clubby pop that frontman Cole Haden found solace in growing up as a queer kid. That's especially evident on "Cinderella," a song that's undeniably groovy despite boasting some of the most abrasive, off-putting guitar tones imaginable (complimentary).

Watch the fairytale-inspired "Cinderella" video and see the full Pirouette tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Vespers"
02 "Cinderella"
03 "Poppy"
04 "Diva'
05 "Headlights"
06 "Acid Rain"
07 "Departures"
08 "Audience"
09 "Ring Road"
10 "Doves"
11 "Baton"

Pirouette is out 5/2 via True Panther/Dirty Hit.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Shares New Album Fantasy

December 13, 2025
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025