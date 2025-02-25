Model/Actriz Announce New Album Pirouette: Hear “Cinderella”

We named the noisy post-punks Model/Actriz one of the Best New Artists Of 2023, and now they're bringing that goodness into 2025. Today the Brooklyn band have announced their sophomore album Pirouette with the piercing lead single "Cinderella."

While Model/Actriz's debut album Dogsbody took some cues from industrial dance music, Pirouette leans into that even harder, blending their rock sound with the clubby pop that frontman Cole Haden found solace in growing up as a queer kid. That's especially evident on "Cinderella," a song that's undeniably groovy despite boasting some of the most abrasive, off-putting guitar tones imaginable (complimentary).

Watch the fairytale-inspired "Cinderella" video and see the full Pirouette tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Vespers"

02 "Cinderella"

03 "Poppy"

04 "Diva'

05 "Headlights"

06 "Acid Rain"

07 "Departures"

08 "Audience"

09 "Ring Road"

10 "Doves"

11 "Baton"

Pirouette is out 5/2 via True Panther/Dirty Hit.