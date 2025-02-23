Skip to Content
Watch Fontaines D.C. Play New Single “It’s Amazing To Be Young” Live For The First Time In Tokyo

1:11 PM EST on February 23, 2025

Just a few days ago, Fontaines D.C. shared the single "It's Amazing To Be Young," a sweet power pop song inspired by the birth of guitarist Carlos O'Connell's child. The Dublin band are currently on tour in Asia supporting Romance, one of the Best Albums Of 2024; at their Tokyo gig tonight, they played "It's Amazing To Be Young" live for the first time. It sounds nice, and you can check out some fan-captured videos from the pit below.

@sabine.ontour Fontaines D.C. - It's Amazing To Be Young live debut in Tokyo Sorry this is a pretty small venue, and since I'm standing right in front of the guitar speakers so the vocals are hard to hear #fontainesdc #carlosoconnell original sound - sabine✮

Read More:

