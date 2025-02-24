Watch Frail Reunite For First Show In 30 Years

The Philadelphia band Frail only existed for a few years in the '90s, and they broke up in 1995, before they'd even made a full-length album. In their time, Frail made tangled, impassioned, politically driven straight-edge hardcore/

The band proved influential on some of the earliest screamo acts and on later-generation hardcore bands like Foundation, and Frail members later went on to play in bands like Ink & Dagger. Over the years, Frail's music has been collected in a few reissues,including No Industry, a Numero Group collection that came out last year. Now, like so many bands with Numero Group compilations to their names, Frail are back together and playing shows.

Earlier this year, Frail announced plans for a few reunion shows -- their first since they broke up 30 years ago. On Saturday night, the band returned at the Anaheim venue Chain Reaction, headlining a bill that also featured Maybe It's Best, Ghostframe, and Chamise. Frail also played Berkeley's 924 Gilman on Sunday night. Tonight, they'll play Zebulon in Los Angeles, and they'll soon hit Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Below, check out some videos from the Chain Reaction show, as well as Frail's upcoming dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

2/28 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

3/02 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows