Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Frail Reunite For First Show In 30 Years

9:05 AM EST on February 24, 2025

The Philadelphia band Frail only existed for a few years in the '90s, and they broke up in 1995, before they'd even made a full-length album. In their time, Frail made tangled, impassioned, politically driven straight-edge hardcore/
The band proved influential on some of the earliest screamo acts and on later-generation hardcore bands like Foundation, and Frail members later went on to play in bands like Ink & Dagger. Over the years, Frail's music has been collected in a few reissues,including No Industry, a Numero Group collection that came out last year. Now, like so many bands with Numero Group compilations to their names, Frail are back together and playing shows.

Earlier this year, Frail announced plans for a few reunion shows -- their first since they broke up 30 years ago. On Saturday night, the band returned at the Anaheim venue Chain Reaction, headlining a bill that also featured Maybe It's Best, Ghostframe, and Chamise. Frail also played Berkeley's 924 Gilman on Sunday night. Tonight, they'll play Zebulon in Los Angeles, and they'll soon hit Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Below, check out some videos from the Chain Reaction show, as well as Frail's upcoming dates.

TOUR DATES:
2/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
2/28 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
3/02 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Taylor Swift’s New Dolby Atmos Release Includes Two Reputation Lyric Changes

December 13, 2025
News

Bruno Mars Covers “Smells Like Teen Spirit” With Slash, Duff McKagan, & Chad Smith At Star-Studded Private Show

December 12, 2025
News

Eaux Claires Festival Will Return In 2026

December 12, 2025
News

Peter Gabriel Thanks Josh Safdie For Marty Supreme Sync: “I Have Always Loved Table Tennis”

December 12, 2025
News

Primal Scream Defend Image Of Swastika Inside Star Of David At London Show

December 12, 2025
News

Paul Thomas Anderson And Benny Safdie Filmed Last Night’s Cameron Winter Show At Carnegie Hall

December 12, 2025