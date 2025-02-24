Skip to Content
Watch The Killers Cover John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” At Innings Festival

10:27 AM EST on February 24, 2025

Photo © 2025 Chris Phelps
www.chrisphelps.com

The Killers – 2025
Innings Festival – Tempe
2.22.25

|Chris Phelps

On Saturday night the Killers headlined Innings Festival, the baseball-themed music festival that's been taking place in Tempe, Arizona during spring training the past few years. The band really went with the theme, opening their set with a cover of John Fogerty's baseball anthem "Centerfield."

"Centerfield" originally appeared on Fogerty's eponymous 1985 album. It's probably one of the best-known baseball songs after "Take Me Out To The Ball Game," which played while the Killers walked onstage. Though the band has played at least one MLB-related event in the past, Innings was their first time performing "Centerfield" live. They did "Mr. Brightside" right after. Bold move! Watch a video below.

Read More:

