U2’s Bono & The Edge Share Message In Support Of Ukraine On Third Anniversary Of Russian Invasion

Today marks the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war between Russia and Ukraine continues, and Ukraine's American support is now in peril. Last week, Donald Trump referred to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator without elections," and his administration hasn't been including Ukraine in its recent talks with Russia. U2 members Bono and the Edge have chosen today, the war's third anniversary, to share a message and a piece of music in support of Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

On Instagram, U2 have posted a recording of Bono reading a poem from the 19th-century Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko over a piano. In the caption, Bono writes that he and Edge sent that piece to Zelenskyy soon after the invasion: "All who believe in freedom and sense the jeopardy we Europeans now find ourselves in are not sleeping easily on this, the third anniversary of the invasion." Check it out below.

Shortly after the invasion, U2 shared a different message of support, and then they played a surprise set in a Ukrainian bomb shelter. Also, Nancy Pelosi read Bono's poem about Ukraine at the annual Friends Of Ireland luncheon. Last month, in the old days of liberal international order, Joe Biden presented Bono and a bunch of other celebrities with the Presidential Medal Of Freedom.