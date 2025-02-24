Skip to Content
Everything Is Recorded – “Never Felt Better” (Feat. Florence Welch & Sampha)

12:31 PM EST on February 24, 2025

Aliyah Otchere

Over the past few years, XL Recordings owner Richard Russell has been putting out collaboration-focused music under the moniker Everything Is Recorded. He has a new album coming out this Friday called Temporary, which includes songs like previously-released sinle “Porcupine Tattoo,” which features the unlikely duo of Bill Callahan and Noah Cyrus. Today Russell is sharing the album's final single: "Never Felt Better," which features Florence Welch and his frequent collaborator Sampha. Watch Kristian Mercado and Mela Murder's video for the song below.

Temporary is out 2/28 on XL Recordings.

