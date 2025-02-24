Wu-Tang Clan Announce Final Tour With Run The Jewels

The Wu-Tang Clan, arguably history's greatest rap crew, have announced what's being billed as their final tour. Whereas Wu-Tang were once a fractious and chaotic entity, they've become a steady and dependable touring act in recent years, so they'll presumably be at their best on this big sendoff. The tour kicks off in Baltimore in June, and it'll hit arenas across North America this summer. Run The Jewels, a pretty inspired choice for this tour, will open.

This could easily be one of those situations where someone announces a farewell tour and then kicks off a Vegas residency or announces some kind of spinoff tour immediately afterward. Still, the surviving members of Wu-Tang are in their fifties now, and it's hard to picture them doing this forever. Wu-Tang will always symbolize a great moment of intense, competitive creativity in rap, and they've got classics for days. I bet these shows will be special. Here's what RZA says about the upcoming run:

Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly, to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour, we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience, and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off, we've got the amazing Run The Jewels on our side.

Below, check out a tour trailer and the dates.

TOUR DATES:

6/06 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

6/07 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

6/10 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

6/11 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

6/13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/14 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/15 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

6/16 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

6/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

6/20 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

6/21 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

6/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

6/24 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

6/26 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

6/28 - Seattle, CA @ Climate Pledge Arena

6/30 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

7/01 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

7/04 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/07 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/08 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

7/09 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

7/11 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/13 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

7/14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/16 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/17 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

7/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Tickets are on sale 2/28 at 10AM local time.