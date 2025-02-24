Lost Under Heaven are breaking up. The UK band — started by former WU LYF member Ellery Roberts and Ebony Hoorn 12 years ago — announced today that they will release one final single, "Creation Song," on Friday, then cease to exist. Here's the message they shared on Instagram:

On Friday we will be sharing ‘Creation Song,’ which shall be the final Lost Under Heaven release.

A lot has happened in the past few months, and it’s been a while since we last posted on here so we wanted to take a moment to share that we have decided to part ways.

We can never know where life will lead us, but for the foreseeable future we won’t be collaborating together anymore as Lost Under Heaven.

Only love remains between us, but after 12 years of sharing so much of our lives—living, working, and spending most of our time together— it feels necessary to create space between us to both reconnect with ourselves and fully embrace our individual expression.

We have discussed how there is a strange feeling of “graduation” to this moment. Though there is a lot of sadness, there is also an acknowledgement that the past 12 years together have been a truly transformative education in the school of Love and Life, and we are now ready to step into a new chapter, standing strong in our own individuated identities - with all that the experience of our time together has taught us. We have mirrored each other into becoming the people we are today.

We were lost only to be found forever anchored in the eternal.

We would Like to thank everyone who has supported our work over the past decade, contributing their time, energy and creativity- to name a few;

Ben Kelly, Louis Bowes, Gamaliel Traynor,Jake Chatterton, Oli Cooper, Stephen Hermitt, Joe Taylor, Sean Cheung, Adam Gorman, Jamie Allan, Bobby Krlic, Warren Bramley, Jon Wilkinson, all the team at Mute Records, the VR Team at Treatment Studios, Bronte & Alex and the team at Third Side, and all who have directly supported us on Patreon.

All our love

Ebony and Ellery