Grimes Shares Previously Unreleased Demos “I Don’t Give A Fuck, Im Insane” & “The Fool”

I'm really, really glad that I'm not Grimes right now. Elon Musk, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children, is currently decimating the federal government as the unelected head of Trump's bogus Department Of Government Efficiency. Grimes has complained about becoming a "political pawn" in the wake of Musk's antics, while simultaneously refusing to call him out for his fascist agenda. The only thing she will call him out for, it seems, is neglecting their child's "medical crisis," which is really, really sad. I wish her kids didn't have to go through whatever bullshit they're going through, but I also wish Grimes hadn't gone and had kids with the devil incarnate.

Anyway. Grimes is a musician, and this is a music blog, so it's my duty to inform you that she's posted two unreleased demos to her SoundCloud over the weekend. Both of them seem pretty pointed in regards to current events. The first one is called "I Don’t Give A Fuck, Im Insane," which is dated Feb. 2019 -- not too long after she and Musk went public with their relationship. "You think I'm too crazy/ So what, so what, so what?" she sings over a pop-punk-inspired riff. "Just for good vibes we put up a few ancient demos on SoundCloud 2day - 2019 demo I made," Grimes shared on X. "Obviously no time was spent on it but my old manager at would always pester me to finish it and make it a banger but i forgot I suppose. Def has a lot of potential tho I'll probably make a better topline and produce it one day." She added on Instagram Stories: "I'm sorry my album is taking so long - as penance here is a 2009 demo that probably should have been finished. I always promise yall the demos - they're just little ideas started but nonetheless."

The second demo is a chiptune ballad called "The Fool," which looks like it might be included on her yet-to-be-confirmed project Book 2. She also just so happened to tease "The Fool" on social media the day before last fall's presidential election. "Oh you're a fool 'cause you tried to give me the moon/ And all I can give back is poetry," she sings. She didn't name any names, but I can think of one guy who might try to purchase the moon in a grand romantic gesture. "Ok I always loved this one I just wrote a diff song over Mazzy Star but the files are forever lost on my laptop that a child poured liquid on," Grimes writes about that one. "It was just a rly beautiful jam on a poem I wrote I wish I didn't get discouraged away from it. Obviously its too compressed and a nightcore but idk - it's all that's left."

Grimes, who was recently honored at the TIME100 AI Impact Awards, also did a new interview with the magazine. She mostly discussed AI ("I think the AI slop is great") but also said this about her new album:

Most of the album is sort of about me being a bit of a Diogenes about the ills of modernity while still celebrating them. I don't know. I don't want to say too much about it. I want to promise nothing, but in my ideal world, things are coming out within a month or two.

And she appears in the video for Adéla's new single "MACHINE GIRL," which she co-wrote and co-produced.

Check it all out below.