Yankees To Stop Playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” After Losses

The New York Yankees have a tradition: Every home game, win or lose, ends with Frank Sinatra's "(Theme From) New York, New York" playing over the Yankee Stadium speakers. But the Yankees just changed their traditional facial-hair policy, allowing players to have beards for the first time in decades. Now, the Athletic reports that they've announced another change before the 2025 season: No more "New York, New York" after losses.

The Yankees started playing "New York, New York" in 1980, a year after Sinatra released his version of the song. Team owner George Steinbrenner sent Sinatra a letter asking for permission to play the song, and it's been a staple ever since. But maybe someone decided that it was silly to play a triumphant anthem after a loss. According to a team spokesperson, the Yankees "will be rotating through a number of different songs after a Yankees loss this year; none of them will be 'New York, New York.'"

When the Yankees lost a spring training exhibition to the Tigers on Sunday, the speakers at Tampa's George M. Steinbrenner Field played Frank Sinatra's "That's Life," rather than "New York, New York." That's pretty funny, honestly. It makes a lot more sense with the tone of the occasion.

"New York, New York will still play after victories. Last year, the Yankees won 44 games at home and lost 37, which was actually slightly worse than their home record. Nevertheless, you still have about a 54% chance of hearing "New York, New York" after a Yankee Stadium game.