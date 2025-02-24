Watch Peter Buck & Scott McCaughey Join Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy On R.E.M. Covers In Portland

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy are currently on the road performing R.E.M.'s 1985 album Fables Of The Reconstruction in its entirety, about a year after they wrapped up a tour covering the band's Murmur. On that first tour, during Shannon and Narducy's show in R.E.M.'s Athens, Georgia hometown, they somehow got all four members of R.E.M. onstage with them, resulting in their first reunion in 17 years. Shannon and Narducy played in Portland, Oregon on Saturday night, and R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck and their touring guitarist Scott McCaughey once again hopped on stage with them.

Not only have Shannon and Narducy been performing Fables front to back, they've been doing a bunch of other R.E.M. songs as well as a few covers of other artists. As BrooklynVegan points out, Buck came onstage near the latter half of the two-hour-long set to do "Crazy" by fellow Athens band Pylon; McCaughey came on stage a few songs later. They did a bunch of songs from 1984's Reckoning. Then for the final song, opening act Dave Hill also joined to do a cover of Aerosmith's "Toys In The Attic."

See some clips of the night below.

