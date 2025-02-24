The Darkness – “Walking Through Fire”

"Next long-player/ Ooh, it's coming out soon/ I'll be honest/ I'm under the moon/ We're only doing this 'cause it's fun/ Don't even think my mom bought the last one." That's a hilariously honest way to open your new single if you're Justin Hawkins preparing to release a new Darkness album in 2025. More than two decades beyond "I Believe In A Thing Called Love," the winkingly ironic yet also dead serious hair-metal pastiche masters will drop Dreams On Toast next month, and today's new single "Walking Through Fire" is a gem. It's not just cleverly self-effacing — it's also mighty catchy.

"The life of an artist is gruelling endeavour, leavened with rare moments of shining success. We wade through sweet treacle every day, to make things for others to love," Hawkins says. "For we chosen few, this is akin to climbing a mountain for the glorious view, whilst studiously avoiding looking at the discarded condom that has attached itself to our stylish yet practical hiking footwear."

Hear "Walking Through Fire" below.

Dreams On Toast is out 3/28 via Cooking Vinyl.