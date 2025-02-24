Watch Kim Deal Perform Old Solo Singles And New Album Cuts Live For The First Time At Hometown Tour Opener

In November, Kim Deal unveiled her debut solo album Nobody Loves You More and told us about its influences. The former Pixies member and current Breeders leader kicked off her tour on Thursday (Feb. 20) in Dayton, OH, her hometown, and the show included first-ever performances of old solo singles and tracks from the new record.

At the Brightside, Deal gave live debuts to 2013's "Likkle More" and 2014's "Biker Gone," and a bunch of Nobody Loves You More songs, including "Big Ben Beat," which has a new music video. She also played "Are You Mine?," which Deal last played in 2012, and the Breeders' "We're Gonna Rise," which the band last played in 2010. Below, check out footage and the setlist (per setlist.fm) from the night, along with the "Big Ben Beat" music video directed by Richard Ayoade.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=kFh353AVr-Q

https://youtube.com/watch?v=fBNaupYsMNg

https://youtube.com/watch?v=91Fu211I38g

https://youtube.com/watch?v=274u9MmhSc0

https://youtube.com/watch?v=jLxQaswJD9Q

https://youtube.com/watch?v=CRY_ZYhXGpw

https://youtube.com/watch?v=f-rFrdF6NzQ

SETLIST:

01 "Nobody Loves You More"

02 "Coast"

03 "Crystal Breath"

04 "Are You Mine?"

05 "Disobedience"

06 "Wish I Was"

07 "Big Ben Beat"

08 "Bats In The Afternoon Sky"

09 "Summerland"

10 "Come Running"

11 "A Good Time Pushed"

12 "Beautiful Moon"

13 "Oh!" (The Breeders)

14 "Night Of Joy" (The Breeders)

15 "Walking With A Killer"

16 "Safari" (The Breeders)

17 "We're Gonna Rise" (The Breeders)

18 "Likkle More"

19 "Biker Gone"

20 "Off You" (The Breeders)

21 "Do You Love Me Now?" (The Breeders)