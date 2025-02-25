Skip to Content
Deafheaven – “Heathen”

9:15 AM EST on February 25, 2025

Nedda Afsari

Are you ready for another Deafheaven single? Because it's time. The band announced Lonely People With Power last month and unleashed the ruthless ripper "Magnolia," which returned to their earlier sound. Today, they're back with "Heathen."

"Heathen" has the dreamy, mellow atmosphere of 2021's polarizing Infinite Granite, but don't worry; the track still finds George Clarke howling, and the exquisite guitars eventually build into a metallic whirlwind. Listen below.

Lonely People With Power is out 3/28 via Roadrunner.

