Demise Of Love – “Strange Little Consequence”

There's a new supergroup in town. Welcome Demise Of Love, the project of British musicians Daniel Avery, Ghost Culture (James Greenwood), and Working Men’s Club (Sydney Minsky Sargeant). The three entered the studio as fans of each others' work, and they left with the Demise Of Love EP. The lead single "Strange Little Consequence" is out now.

"Three distinct sonic personalities coming together to create something new entirely, a search for a burning light that could only exist between the trio,” Avery says. The celestial tune comes with an apocalyptic music video directed by Jak Payne, who explains: “We wanted to create something really visually driven for this. A visual that gestures towards the breakdown of a relationship, through the clutter and detritus that is left behind."

Watch the “Strange Little Consequence” music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Strange Little Consequence"

02 "Carry The Blame"

03 "Be A Man"

04 "Like I Loved You"

Demise Of Love is out 5/30 via Domino. Pre-order it here.