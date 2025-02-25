Miki Berenyi Trio – “Big I Am”

While it's unfortunate that Andrew Tate exists, the vile misogynist influencer did inspire MJ Lenderman's "Wristwatch," one of the best songs of 2024. Now, Miki Berenyi Trio are also taking jabs at him on the new Tripla single "Big I Am."

“I've witnessed 50+ years of the trends in masculinity and frankly, nothing much changes — as ever, there are good men and there are shit men, and there are boys who can be misguided but easily mature into the best of their sex," Miki Berenyi says. "But this latest incarnation of 'winning' the sex war is a laughably infantile and willfully regressive new low.”

The release comes shortly after Berenyi revealed in an interview with The Guardian that she is not on good terms with her beloved shoegaze band Lush. "Without Chris [Acland] as a balancing influence, Emma [Anderson] and myself had a difficult relationship," she explained. "Sometimes it was great. Sometimes it could be nasty. I didn’t write about it in my book because I didn’t want it to be like Morrissey’s autobiography, with pages of boringly minute detail on the trial. But there was a falling out and, if I’m honest, it still hurts."

In 2015, Lush reassembled for their first show in 20 years, played a big tour, and then abruptly ended the reunion. But we're lucky to have MB3, who will share Tripla in April. "Big I Am" follows "Vertigo" and "8th Deadly Sin." In the "Big I Am" music video directed by Sébastien Faits-Divers, MB3 play the groovy, fuzzy tune at the Consortium Museum in Dijon, France. Watch below.

Tripla is out 4/4 via Bella Union.