Lily Seabird – “How Far Away” & “It Was Like You Were Coming To Wake Us Back Up”

10:35 AM EST on February 25, 2025

Eliza Callahan

Last month, Lily Seabird announced her new album Trash Mountain and released the lead single “Trash Mountain (1pm).” Today, the singer-songwriter is back with "How Far Away" and "It Was Like You Were Coming To Wake Us Back Up."

“‘How Far Away’ closes Side A of Trash Mountain and ‘It Was Like…’ opens Side B, but they're about the same subject, so it's nice to have them paired together today," Seabird explains. "The videos were captured in New Orleans last month during a record snowstorm. I was visiting with one of my best friends — it felt funny that we seemed to have brought the weather with us from Vermont.”

Check out the songs below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=aACIuy9l1Qs
https://youtube.com/watch?v=mXicT2b-XxM

Trash Mountain is out 4/4 via Lame-O.

