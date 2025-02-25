Brandi Carlile – “Wandering” (Feat. The Makah Singers)

NBC's The Americas is a new nature docuseries narrated by Tom Hanks and scored by Hans Zimmer. The first episode premiered on Sunday (Feb. 23), and it also included a new song by Brandi Carlile called "Wandering."

"Wandering" features the Makah Singers, about which Carlile said, "For me, the Makah people have been the bedrock of what it means to truly know the Pacific Northwest. Alongside the many proud tribes of the PNW, they are and always will be the heart and soul at the gates of the Salish Sea.”

“Of course, this gorgeous and thought-provoking series spans the entire continent and miles and miles of Indigenous peoples’ land,” she continued. "‘Wandering’ is so much more than a song.”

Meanwhile, Who Believes In Angels?, Carlile's collaborative album with Elton John, is slated for release in April. For now, check out "Wandering" below.