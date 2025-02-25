Marlon Williams – “Kāhore He Manu E” (Feat. Lorde)

In 2021, Lorde and Marlon Williams covered Bruce Springsteen together in Auckland. Williams sang on Lorde's Solar Power, and now Lorde's guesting on his new album Te Whare Tīwekaweka.

Williams announced Te Whare Tīwekaweka — his first Māori language album — last month and shared “Aua Atu Rā.” Today, he's back with “Kāhore He Manu E” featuring Lorde. Here's what the pop star said:

Over the course of several years I watched Marlon pull at the threads that became Te Whare Tīwekaweka. I saw that the further he got into the album, the deeper my friend came to know himself, his whānau and his world at large. Marlon is an undercover perfectionist, and he was never going to embark on this journey without turning over every stone, craving complex waiata that speak to the past while also braiding in his characteristic humor and X-ray vision. Singing with Marlon is one of my favorite things to do on earth, whether we are tipsy backstage by a pool table or in a luscious studio, and I was honored he asked me to sing with him on this album. I’m so proud of my friend.

Williams added:

“Kāhore He Manu E" was one of those gentle labors. It played itself out to me, easily and near complete from the first. It was also obvious who should be singing it; Ella’s voice in a very real sense wrote the song. The distinct and striking characteristics in her voice cornering and demanding of the melody and phrasing what only her voice could. Singing with Ella is incredible; the amount of mind she’s able to pour into the vessel. We got to know each other through sharing the highs and lows of touring life, and in a real sense this song is an ode to the colorful but grim wormhole of road life, to the friends made and lost in the folds of time, "visions lost in the blur."

The music video for the song is taken from Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua - Two Worlds, the forthcoming documentary film by Ursula Grace Williams about the making of the record. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/10 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

04/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

04/23 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

04/24 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

04/25 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

05/09 - New Plymouth, NZ @ TBS Theatre *

05/10 - Palmerston North, NZ @ Regent On Broadway *

05/12 - Napier, NZ @ Municipal Theatre *

05/13 - Gisborne, NZ @ War Memorial Theatre*

05/15 - Tauranga, NZ @ Holy Trinity *

05/16 - Hamilton, NZ @ Clarence Street Theatre *

05/17 - Rotorua, NZ @ Sir Owen Glenn Theatre *

06/07 - Wellington, NZ @ St James Theatre*

06/21 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *

06/26 - Dunedin, NZ @ Regent Theatre *

06/28 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall*

* w/ KOMMI

Te Whare Tīwekaweka is out 4/4 via Oh! Jean. Pre-order it here.