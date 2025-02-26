Free Range – “Storm”

Last month, Free Range announced their sophomore effort Lost & Found and hooked us with the wonderful lead single "Hardly." Today, the project of Chicago singer-songwriter Sofia Jensen is back with "Storm."

“I have a song on my last record that some people mistook for being a song about touring, when in fact I had never been on tour at the time when I wrote the song. So this song was my intentional ‘song about tour,’" Jensen explains. "It’s about the whiplash that you start to feel when you’re constantly leaving home, as well as the excitement and emotional extremes that come with it.”

Listen below.

Lost & Found is out 3/28 via Mick Music.