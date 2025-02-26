Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Free Range – “Storm”

9:04 AM EST on February 26, 2025

Alexa Viscius

Last month, Free Range announced their sophomore effort Lost & Found and hooked us with the wonderful lead single "Hardly." Today, the project of Chicago singer-songwriter Sofia Jensen is back with "Storm."

“I have a song on my last record that some people mistook for being a song about touring, when in fact I had never been on tour at the time when I wrote the song. So this song was my intentional ‘song about tour,’" Jensen explains. "It’s about the whiplash that you start to feel when you’re constantly leaving home, as well as the excitement and emotional extremes that come with it.”

Listen below.

Lost & Found is out 3/28 via Mick Music.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Shares New Album Fantasy

December 13, 2025
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025