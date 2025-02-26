Jane Remover – “Dancing With Your Eyes Closed”

Jane Remover's been very busy lately. A couple of weeks ago, she shared Ghostholding, an album under her side project Venturing. But she's also been rolling out singles for a new album under her main project called Revengeseekerz, including January's "JRJRJR," which we liked very much. Today we get another Jane Remover single called "Dancing With Your Eyes Closed."

"Dancing With Your Eyes Closed" is Jane Remover at her clubbiest, her voice almost unintelligible over the cacophonous four-on-the-floor beats and digicore breakdowns. The video, which Jane directed with Noah Sellers, finds her in the middle of a crowded warehouse party, standing on a mattress and singing in pajamas. Check it out below.

Revengeseekerz is "coming very soon" via deadAir.