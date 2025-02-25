Rilo Kiley Announce East Coast Dates, Greatest-Hits Album

Half of America can relax now; we got our Rilo Kiley tour dates. Last month, the great LA band announced that they're back together after 17 years, and they unveiled their Sometimes When You’re On, You’re Really Fucking On Tour. But all the gigs that they'd lined up, including spots at the Just Like Heaven and Kilby Block Party fests, were in the Western half of the US. So it's a relief that Rilo Kiley are also planning to make it to this side of the country in September. They're playing big venues, but they could honestly probably play bigger ones. Also, they've got a new greatest-hits album on the way.

In May, Rilo Kiley will release a career-spanning 11-song collection called That's How We Choose To Remember It. There's something charming about the idea of a greatest-hits album coming out in a streaming-playlist era, even if you can just make your own version of the LP right now. It shows that this is how the band wants to represent itself in its legacy-act era, and it also offers some indication of how the reunion-show setlists will look.

A few weeks ago, Jenny Lewis shared the stage with her bandmate Pierre de Reeder at the G*VE A F*CK LA benefit, and they played the Rilo Kiley song "Let Me Back In." Now, de Reeder says, "Planning this reunion over these past months has been like reconnecting with family. We haven’t missed a beat. The stakes are only to have a good time, to revel in this nostalgia. Getting to revisit and celebrate the music from that special time of our lives while experiencing it alongside a lot of people that lived it with us back when, and new folks alike." Below, check out the greatest-hits tracklist and the band's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Silver Lining"

02 "Portions For Foxes"

03 "With Arms Outstretched"

04 "Dreamworld"

05 "A Better Son/Daughter"

06 "The Execution Of All Things"

07 "The Moneymaker"

08 "I Never "

09 "Wires And Waves"

10 "The Frug"

11 "Does He Love You?"

TOUR DATES:

5/05 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

5/07 – Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl

5/10 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

5/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/17 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

5/19 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

5/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge

5/24 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

9/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

9/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

9/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/08 – New York, NY @ SummerStage @ Central Park

9/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

9/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/13 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

9/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

9/17 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro

9/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

9/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

9/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

9/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

* with Julien Baker & Torres

& with the Mountain Goats

That's How We Choose To Remember It is out 5/9 on Saddle Creek.