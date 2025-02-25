Momma – “Bottle Blonde”

Judging by previous singles "Ohio All The Time" and "I Want You (Fever)," Momma's upcoming album Welcome To My Blue Sky is shaping up to be a really good one. But something has changed since the Brooklyn Band To Watch shared their breakout album Household Name: Neither Etta Friedman nor Allegra Weingarten are blonde anymore. Today's new single "Bottle Blonde" is an ode to their formerly-bleached selves.

"Bottle Blonde" tones down Momma's usual amped-up guitars for a mellower, poppier sound driven by skittering breakbeats: "Bottle blonde, you’re a god/ You’re gonna figure it out," Friedman and Weingarten sing, their voices distorted as if to mimic the nagging ones in your head. The pair explain in a press release:

We wrote this song as a letter to our past selves, when we were 23 and 24, stumbling through an extremely grueling tour that ended up taking a huge toll on our hearts and minds. We both had bleached hair and were in the midst of making huge decisions that would change our lives and also our perceptions of ourselves. The song started out as kind of an affirmation to our younger selves, that everything would be OK if you just follow your heart, but now looking back on it the lyrics could also be read as us talking to each other.

The DIY "Bottle Blonde" video splices together behind-the-scenes tour footage both old and new. Watch it below.

Welcome To My Blue Sky is out 4/4 via Polyvinyl.