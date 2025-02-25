Watch Waxahatchee Perform A Gorgeous “Much Ado About Nothing” On Fallon

Waxahatchee announced her album Tigers Blood back in January 2024, so that album cycle has been rolling for well over a year now. Are you complaining? I'm not complaining. It means we get to see another head-spinning Waxahatchee TV performance every once in a while, and today is one of those days. Katie Crutchfield has been on a few different late-night shows already, but she didn't make it to Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show until last night. Once again, she crushed it.

On Fallon, Katie Crutchfield and her touring band shared "Much Ado About Nothing," a great song from the Tigers Blood sessions. Introducing Waxahatchee last night, Jimmy Fallon said that it was a song from the album. That wasn't originally the case, but sure enough, "Much Ado About Nothing" is on the Tigers Blood streaming tracklist now. On the broadcast, the backing band was road-tested and locked-in, and Katie Crutchfield's voice sounded tremendous. I just like watching her face when she's singing now. She always had that voice, but she didn't always have star-level swagger. She's got it now. Watch the performance below.

Tigers Blood, one of our favorite albums of 2024, is out now on Anti-. It's been a busy few weeks for Waxahatchee. They released the non-album single "Mud," and Crutchfield appeared on tracks from Ben Kweller and Patterson Hood.