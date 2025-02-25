Sentries – “Charmed Houses”

The Lethbridge, Alberta noise-rock project Sentries first grabbed my attention with last year's rad Snow As A Metaphor For Death. I could've sworn I blogged about it at the time, but I guess not. Fortunately, Sentries (which seems to be a solo endeavor by one Kim Elliot) already have another new LP locked and loaded for release this May. It's called Gem Of The West, and its lead single "Charmed Houses" is out now. From the ominous bass and pounding kick drum that open the track onward toward its more explosive segments, it would fit right in during a proper rage-along featuring tracks from Metz or Gilla Band. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://sentriesband.bandcamp.com/album/gem-of-the-west">Gem of the West by SENTRIES</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Code"

02 "The Cowboy's Carcass"

03 "I Can, And I Will"

04 "Red Eye Removal"

05 "Dungeon Crawler"

06 "Charmed Houses"

07 "I Saw Someone Die In Sudbury, ON"

08 "Nails"

Gem Of The West is out 5/2.