Shaky Knees 2025 Lineup Has My Chemical Romance, Deftones, Blink-182, “Weird Al” Yankovic, More

12:35 PM EST on February 25, 2025

The rock-heavy Atlanta festival Shaky Knees has unveiled the lineup for this year's festival, which comes to Piedmont Park Sep. 19-21. This time around, Shaky Knees has a slate of headliners that's entirely rooted in '90s and '00s nostalgia, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, since all three bands have bangers. We're talking about My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and Blink-182. I bet all three of them would play an extremely fun festival-headliner set in 2025. I bet none of those headliners will be quite as fun as "Weird Al" Yankovic, who's listed as a "special guest."

There are plenty of other big names on the Shaky Knees lineup, including Vampire Weekend, Lenny Kravitz, Lucy Dacus, Wet Leg, Pixies, the Marías, Public Enemy, Devo, Franz Ferdinand, IDLES, Spoon, the All-American Rejects, Cage The Elephant, the troubled Black Keys, and the reactivated versions of Alabama Shakes, Sublime, TV On The Radio, and 4 Non Blondes. Further down the bill, you'll find stuff like Johnny Marr, Stereophonics, Mannequin Pussy, Fleshwater, Mdou Moctar, Lambrini Girls, Scowl, the Beaches, Fat Dog, and Murder By Death. You can find all the important info here.

