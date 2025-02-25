Skip to Content
Preview Tom Waits’ Appearance In New Homelessness Documentary

6:35 PM EST on February 25, 2025

Luigi Montebello and Davide Rinaldi

It's been several years since Tom Waits last performed in public, but now the legendary musician makes an appearance in an Italian docuseries. The eighth episode of The Human Factor is centered on homelessness in the American South, and it includes Waits performing and reading poetry.

“I am an individual who is deeply concerned with the inequities as we all are, but ill equipped to solve any of them," Waits said in a statement. "I tell the world in the only way I know how: through my music. I don’t deal with politics or laws, and I don’t have answers to the big questions that concern us all. All I can do is try — through songs and poems — to inspire someone. I’m here to open up the window and open up our eyes. I guess a little bit, if I can.”

The episode premieres tomorrow (Feb. 26) here. Watch a preview of him performing "The Fall Of Troy" and "Waltzing Matlida," and reading poetry, below.

