Pyramids Fuse Black Metal And Reggaeton On Pythagoras, First New Album In A Decade

It's been 10 years since Stereogum premiered A Northern Meadow, the most recent Pyramids album. Since then, the Denton, Texas-based band developed an interest in pop and reggaeton artists, who inspired the long-awaited follow-up Pythagoras. They're announcing the album today alongside the release of the sprawling lead single "Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ido Pa Atras)."

“One need only trace a simple lineage like Black Sabbath through Darkthrone to see that over time, music compounds itself towards the extreme, until one day it is so extreme and dense and noise-rich, that the brutal transitions into bliss. The sonic palette is then cleansed and the listener can start the cycle over again," Rich Loren Balling explains. "It isn’t difficult to see the leap from Transilvanian Hunger to a work like Jesu’s Conqueror. I surmise that some of the most innovative music in the last decade has taken place in female pop, and even more specifically, in female neoperreo and reggaeton. After years of listening to extreme metal and harsh noise, this was my ground zero for the next reinvention.”

Watch the unsettling "Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ido Pa Atras)" music video below. Beneath that, don't forget to check out one of the best band promo pics I've seen in a while, with the members' heads wrapped in saran wrap.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ido Pa Atras)"

02 "Pretty Pigs"

03 "Bones And Eggshells"

04 "Mira Mirame Brillar"

05 "Brine"

06 "Cracks"

07 "God Of Light"

Pythagoras is out 5/2 via The Flenser. Pre-order it here.