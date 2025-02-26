Deradoorian – “Set Me Free”

Last year, Deradoorian returned with the mystic "Digital Gravestone." Today, the self-proclaimed multi-instrumentalist, composer, and weirdo is announcing her new album Ready For Heaven, and its lead single "Set Me Free" is an absolute stunner.

Whereas "Digital Gravestone" skidded with restless, eerie energy, "Set Me Free" is pure peace, hymn-like. About the LP, Deradoorian says:

I love the production more than the songwriting. [...] In fact, I don’t even feel like a songwriter at times, I feel like someone who is just inspired by so much music. And I want to try it all out! Like Lizzy Mercier Descloux, Mingus, or ESG and Silver Apples, or making weird krautrock and industrial music. I love dub, and Sly and Robbie. I love the productions of those records and the collective energies released by their creators in the studio. It’s just a weird thing to do it by yourself!

“This album is partly about watching humanity erode," she adds about the lyrical content. "It’s about mental struggle, and it’s avowedly anti-capitalist. I mean; would we have all these identity labels we have to live by, if we didn’t live in a capitalist world?”

Listening to "Set Me Free" is a religious experience. Watch the Fred Joseph-directed music video below and ascend.

Ready For Heaven is out 5/9 via Fire Records.