Great Grandpa – “Ladybug”

12:00 PM EST on February 26, 2025

Rachel Bennett

The singles from Great Grandpa's highly anticipated Patience, Moonbeam have been unpredictable and massive. The newest one, "Ladybug," continues this pattern. Following “Kid,” “Doom,” and “Junior,” "Ladybug" is a blast of energy buzzing with vivacious electronic elements and exploding with fun choruses.

“Every once in a while you find yourself tripping on a beautiful day with a best friend and stumble into the middle of a stranger's wedding in a park," the group explains. "It's always these small fickle, fleeting moments we're seeking that can never be bottled or sustained. What good luck does the ladybug bring? We scream together for those shared seconds of unadulterated joy. We'll feel ok when it comes back again right? Kid Cudi did it first.”

Great explanation. More of this please. Dive into the acid-trip daydream "Ladybug" below.

Patience, Moonbeam is out 3/28 via Run For Cover Records.

