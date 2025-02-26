Deerhoof – “Overrated Species Anyhow” & “Sparrow Sparrow”

In 2023, Deerhoof unveiled their 19th album Miracle-Level. Today, the beloved indie rock crew is back with two new songs — "Overrated Species Anyhow" and "Sparrow Sparrow" — whose proceeds go to The Trevor Project.
“Every penny from this release goes to The Trevor Project, because in the new world we want to create, we need today's trans youth to grow into tomorrow's trans adults," the band says, continuing:
This ‘Double B-Side’ is meant as a life beam to anyone who has been feeling dehumanized by mainstream society lately. Anyone who didn't find themselves in the rankings of which races, nationalities, genders, or belief systems have equal value. Anyone who sees life on earth as something more than some capitalist death match. Anyone who got thrown under the bus in the past year's race to the bottom. Anyone who isn’t one of 2781 billionaires who’ve taken control of the world. Anyone refusing to lick the fascist boot.
Check the tracks out below, and consider buying the 7" vinyl here.
TOUR DATES:
05/01 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Walker Arts Center
05/02 - Denver, CO @ the Bluebird
05/03 - Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
05/04 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
05/08 - San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw Stop
05/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw Stop
05/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room
07/23 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
07/24 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon
07/25 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves
07/26 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
07/27 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)
07/28 - London, UK @ Bush Hall
07/29 - London, UK @ Bush Hall
07/30 - Margate, UK @ Lido
08/01 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival
08/03 - Trondheim, NO @ Kafe Skuret
08/05 - Oslo, NO @ Goldie
08/06 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
08/07 - Copenhagen, DE @ VEGA
08/08 - Faabord, DE @ Avernax Festival