Deerhoof – “Overrated Species Anyhow” & “Sparrow Sparrow”

In 2023, Deerhoof unveiled their 19th album Miracle-Level. Today, the beloved indie rock crew is back with two new songs — "Overrated Species Anyhow" and "Sparrow Sparrow" — whose proceeds go to The Trevor Project.

“Every penny from this release goes to The Trevor Project, because in the new world we want to create, we need today's trans youth to grow into tomorrow's trans adults," the band says, continuing:

This ‘Double B-Side’ is meant as a life beam to anyone who has been feeling dehumanized by mainstream society lately. Anyone who didn't find themselves in the rankings of which races, nationalities, genders, or belief systems have equal value. Anyone who sees life on earth as something more than some capitalist death match. Anyone who got thrown under the bus in the past year's race to the bottom. Anyone who isn’t one of 2781 billionaires who’ve taken control of the world. Anyone refusing to lick the fascist boot.

Check the tracks out below, and consider buying the 7" vinyl here.

TOUR DATES:

05/01 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Walker Arts Center

05/02 - Denver, CO @ the Bluebird

05/03 - Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

05/04 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

05/08 - San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw Stop

05/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw Stop

05/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

07/23 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

07/24 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon

07/25 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves

07/26 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

07/27 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

07/28 - London, UK @ Bush Hall

07/29 - London, UK @ Bush Hall

07/30 - Margate, UK @ Lido

08/01 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival

08/03 - Trondheim, NO @ Kafe Skuret

08/05 - Oslo, NO @ Goldie

08/06 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

08/07 - Copenhagen, DE @ VEGA

08/08 - Faabord, DE @ Avernax Festival