Smut – “Dead Air”

11:39 AM EST on February 26, 2025

In 2022, Chicago's Smut released their second full-length How The Light Felt on Bayonet and earned comparisons to Smashing Pumpkins. Today, the band is back with "Dead Air," their first new material since that album.

Smut is vocalist Tay Roebuck, guitarist Andie Min, bassist John Steiner, guitarist and synth player Sam Ruschman, and drummer Aidan O’Connor. "Dead Air" is sunny grunge full of hooks. Just when you think it can't get any better, Roebuck starts screaming. It was produced by Aron Kobayashi-Ritch, who also plays bass in Momma. Check it out below.

