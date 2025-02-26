Skip to Content
By Storm – “Zig Zag”

11:29 AM EST on February 26, 2025

A couple of years ago, the surviving members of Band To Watch Injury Reserve announced that they'd be proceeding as a duo under the name By Storm, out of respect of the late Jordan "Steppa J." Groggs. Today, the duo of RiTchie and Parker Corey have shared "Zig Zag," By Storm's first new music since 2023.

The nearly seven-minute "Zig Zag" sees producer Corey experiment with strings and different drum styles, as RiTchie's woozy, melodic flow echoes the track's unpredictable nature. Along with the song, By Storm will share a 52-minute "maxi single" tonight at midnight comprising different versions of "Zig Zag," including one with a new RiTchie verse.

Corey also directed the video for "Zig Zag," which you can watch below.

Armando Gabaldon

