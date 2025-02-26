Bono: Stories Of Surrender Is The First Film Coming To Apple Vision Pro

More than a decade after Apple pissed off the world by putting U2's Songs Of Innocence album onto everyone's iPhones, you might think that Bono and Apple would be hesitant to leap into a new project together. You'd be wrong! A couple of years ago, Bono published his memoir Stories Of Surrender and headed out on a fancy book tour. Now, the film adaptation of that tour will be the first movie available on Apple Vision Pro, the company's expensive headset doohickey.

Bono developed his own one-man show for the Stories Of Surrender book tour, and Andrew Dominik has directed a movie adaptation for Apple. Dominik is best-known as the auteur behind films like The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford and Blonde, and he's also done two Nick Cave documentaries. In Bono: Stories Of Surrender, Dominik captures Bono doing his one-man show at New York's Beacon Theatre and performing some U2 songs.

If you want, you'll be able to watch Bono: Stories Of Surrender as a regular movie on Apple TV+. But it'll also be the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, so I guess you'll be able to wander around the stage and poke at Bono's face while he's performing. Technology! The future is here! Bono: Stories Of Surrender arrives 5/30 on Apple TV+ and Apple Vision Pro.