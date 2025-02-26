Skip to Content
Watch New Order Play “State Of The Nation” For The First Time In 38 Years

10:45 AM EST on February 26, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Bernard Sumner of New Order performs onstage during the 36th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala at Carnegie Hall on March 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US)

|Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US

New Order (and Joy Divison) just got nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. They're currently on tour in Asia, and in Osaka Tuesday night, they played "State Of The Nation" for the first time in 38 years. The song initially appeared as a CD-only bonus track to their 1986 record Brotherhood, but they threw it on the compilation Substance the following year. See a fan-captured video of them performing the song in Japan below.

