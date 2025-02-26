Watch New Order Play “State Of The Nation” For The First Time In 38 Years

New Order (and Joy Divison) just got nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. They're currently on tour in Asia, and in Osaka Tuesday night, they played "State Of The Nation" for the first time in 38 years. The song initially appeared as a CD-only bonus track to their 1986 record Brotherhood, but they threw it on the compilation Substance the following year. See a fan-captured video of them performing the song in Japan below.