Hana Vu – “Records”

Last year, the Los Angeles indie rocker Hana Vu released her album Romanticism. Great record! Right now, Vu is on tour with Soccer Mommy, and she's just released a new EP called Movies. Four of the five tracks on Movies are stripped-down versions of the songs from the Romanticism LP. But there's also one new song, and it fits right into the new EP's sonic tapestry.

In the Bandcamp description for the Movies EP, Hana Vu says, "I really wanted to capture the feeling the early demos on Romanticism had. No frills, just pure emotion. Really the saddest possible versions of these songs." EP opens with new song "Records," a downbeat acoustic track that sets the general bummed-out tone for the rest of the recordings. Movies and records are two great things, but it doesn't sound like they're cheering Vu up too much. Below, check out the whole EP.

<a href="https://hanavu.bandcamp.com/album/movies-ep">Movies - EP by hana vu</a>

The Movies EP is out now on Ghostly International.