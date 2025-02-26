In Australia Drake Hands Out Money, Shares Gambling App Drone Video, Cancels Rest Of Tour

Super Bowl Halftime Show and ensuing chart action be damned -- $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake's Valentine's Day collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, is currently the #1 album in the US. But, understandably, he's been spending quite a bit of time outside the country, particularly on tour in Australia. Some... interesting things have been happening.

For one thing, Drake has been giving lots of money away at his shows. The crowds have been full of people holding up signs asking for cash, and Drake is seemingly encouraging that behavior by selecting at least one person per gig to receive thousands of dollars, like the "God's Plan" video all over again.

Firstly, at a stop in Perth, Drake gave $20,000 each to two families in the crowd (though it's unclear in which currency). He also went on a rant about loving your neighbor, treating others with kindness, that sort of thing: "I want you to turn to somebody that you don't know, and I just want you to give them a hug, say something nice to them," he said.

He did a similar schtick later in Melbourne, giving $25,000 to the family of a fan referencing Drake's son with a homemade "Adonis for President" sign. He gave another $20,000 to a woman holding a sign reading "kiss me it's my birthday." He didn't kiss her, but he also promised to pay for a big fancy birthday dinner for her and her friends. I hope she had a good time.

At his shows in Sydney, Drake spotted a fan in the GA area who said they were 20 weeks pregnant. "Get that baby out of the pit!" he said, before giving the expecting fan $30,000 and VIP passes. He gave $20,000 to another fan after beating them in two rounds of rock-paper-scissors. Someone also threw him a DeMar DeRozan jersey, but he got rid of that shit real quick. (DeRozan, a Compton native and former Toronto Raptor, famously appeared onstage at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert last summer.)

Drake throws away DeMar DeRozan’s raptors jersey pic.twitter.com/ZddSJpyFW2 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) February 17, 2025

In Brisbane, Drake offered to pay for a fan's mother's cancer treatment. "Ay, make some noise for anybody in this world that's fighting any disease, but especially cancer though," he said. "That's real gangster."

In other Drake news, you might've seen a video going around recently of a drone seemingly intruding his Sydney penthouse suite. Turns out that was just marketing for Stake, the gambling app he's been promoting out the wazoo. Bummer. Australian aviation authorities are investigating it over safety concerns, but at least Sydney Water found the slipper he threw.

Either way, Drake has postponed his remaining four shows in Oceania due to "scheduling conflicts." I hope he didn't run out of money.