Julien Baker & Torres – “Tuesday”

Today is Wednesday, not Tuesday, but Julien Baker and Torres still decided that this was the right day to release a new single called "Tuesday." The song isn't even an iLoveMakonnen cover. Julien Baker and Torres do not have the club going up on a Tuesday. This "Tuesday" isn't even about the day of the week. It's about a girl named Tuesday, and the lyrics are a pretty good indication of why Baker and Torres didn't try to do anything cutesy with the day-of-the-week thing.

Later this year, Julien Baker and Torres will release Send A Prayer My Way, the new album where they mess around with the sounds and signifiers of country music. We've already posted the early tracks "Sugar In The Tank" and "Sylvia." As on "Sylvia," Torres sings lead on "Tuesday." It's a story-song about a young lady who Torres' narrator met in her teenage year. They share an important connection, but then Tuesday's mother hears about it, and Tuesday tearfully convinces the narrator to tell her mother "that of course there’d been no sin and to emphasize how much I loved Jesus and men."

"Tuesday" is fully tapped in with the storytelling traditions of country music, and the duo use that stuff to tell a quintessential queer story. The ending is awesome. Listen below.

Send A Prayer My Way is out 4/18 on Matador.