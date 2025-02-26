Watch Deftones Play Live Rarities & The Mars Volta Debut New Music At Portland Tour Opener

The Deftones arena-tour experience is underway. Last year, Deftones announced their first proper headlining tour of this scale since 2006. They're hitting big venues across North America, and they've enlisted the Mars Volta and Fleshwater as their openers. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, frontman Chino Moreno recently told Billboard Español that Deftones are nearly done with their new album, the follow-up to 2020's Ohms, and they might release it during the tour.

Last night, the Deftones tour kicked off at Portland's Moda Center. The band didn't play any new songs, but they did play a couple of old ones for the first time in a while. During the regular set, they broke out their 2006 song "Hole In The Earth," which they hadn't played live since 2019. As an encore, they reached all the way back to their 1995 debut Adrenaline. The band ended the show with the Adrenaline jams "Bored" and "7 Words." It was their first time playing "Bored" since 2018. Watch some fan footage below.

As for the Mars Volta, they didn't play any old songs during their opening set. As the PRP points out, a tracklist for an as-yet-unannounced Mars Volta album called Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio recently leaked online. It's got 18 songs. Last night, the Mars Volta played 18 brand-new songs, so they might've just debuted their entire new album. Watch some videos of that below.

And while we're here, here's the Deftones' setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 "Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)"

02 "My Own Summer (Shove It)"

03 "Diamond Eyes"

04 "Tempest"

05 "Swerve City"

06 "Feiticeira"

07 "Digital Bath"

08 "Prayers/Triangles"

09 "You've Seen The Butcher"

10 "Rocket Skates"

11 "Sextape"

12 "Bloody Cape"

13 "Rosemary"

14 "Hole In The Earth"

15 "Change (In The House Of Flies)"

16 "Genesis"

/////

17 "Minerva"

18 "Bored"

19 "7 Words"