Autechre Announce First North American Shows In A Decade

Last year, a funny video kept popping up in my feed: Four Tet on the Lollapalooza stage, playing the UK duo Autechre's off-kilter, disorienting 2001 track "Sim Gishel" while a crowd full of normies attempted to groove. When that video showed up on Twitter, some of the comments were like, "lol people will dance to any weird shit," but most of them were like, "lol you idiots that's Autechre." Clearly, it's time for Autechre to return to North America.

Autechre, the veteran British masters of head-scratching electronic music, recently released a live recording called AE_2022－. Today, they've announced plans to tour Europe and North America this year. The North American leg of this run is pretty extensive, and it marks Autechre's first time playing over here in a decade. According to a press release, "It is expected that some of these performances might form part of the ongoing project of new music." Their '90s electronic peer Mark Broom will open the shows. Check out Autechre's dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

8/08 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

8/10 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

8/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra

8/15 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Harpa

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse *

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Den *

10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

10/10 – Los Angeles,CA @ Belasco *

10/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Mutek Festival *

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Kingdom *

10/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

10/20 – Chicago, IL @ Outset *

10/21 – Detroit, MI @ Building 6 *

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Hall *

10/24 – Montreal, QC @ SAT *

10/25 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/27 – Boston, MA@ Brighton Music Hall *

10/28 – Portsmouth, VT @ 3S *

11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *

11/03 – Newcastle, UK @ Digital *

11/04 – Leeds, UK @ Project House *

11/05 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk *

11/06 – Bristol, UK @ Prospect *

11/07 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Mandela Hall *

* with Mark Broom