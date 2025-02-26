Skip to Content
Sharp Pins – “With A Girl Like Mine”

12:02 PM EST on February 26, 2025

Shaggy moppet Kai Slater leads the young Chicago post-punk trio Lifeguard, and he also makes power-pop under the solo-project name Sharp Pins. (What kind of pin is not sharp? Bowling pins and clothespins, I guess. Usually, the point of a pin is the be sharp.) Next month, Slater will release the deluxe version of Radio DDR, the Sharp Pins record that he released last year. After sharing the songs "I Can't Stop" and "Storma Lee," Slater has hit us with one more.

The new Sharp Pins song "With A Girl Like Mine" is the final track on the Radio DDR reissue, and it's an acoustic folk-rocker that truly sounds like it was beamed straight in from the '60s, right down to the grainy black-and-white music video. It's two minutes long, which is probably the exact right length. Kai Slater's fake British accent is on point. Check it out below.

The Radio DDR re-release is out 3/21 on Perennial.

