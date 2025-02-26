Skip to Content
more eaze & claire rousay – “lowcountry”

12:32 PM EST on February 26, 2025

The Texan-born, New York-based producer more eaze has done a lot of work with the LA-based experimentalist claire rousay. The two of them grew up together in San Antonio, and they share each other's love of synth-sustain and lowercase letters. (I'm obviously not the world's most hawk-eyed copy editor, but it really hurts my brain to avoid capitalization this stringently.) In a few days, Pink Must, the duo of more eaze and fellow producer Lynn Avery, will release their self-titled debut. Before that, though, we've got a new joint from more eaze and claire rousay.

Next month, more eaze and claire rousay will release a collaborative EP called no floor. We've already posted the early track "limelight, illegally," and now they've also shared a new seven-minute instrumental called "lowcountry." Like "limelight, illegally," "lowcountry" is named after a San Antonio bar where the two of them used to hang out. Here's what more eaze says about it:

There’s a throughline of the track "limelight, illegally" to this, where some of the bartenders who worked at Limelight moved to Lowcountry. This is the most unhinged track in a way. When we decided this one was "lowcountry," claire was adding a lot and pushing it. I decided, "OK, I’m going to push it even more, too."

Listen below.

The no floor EP is out 3/21 on Thrill Jockey.

