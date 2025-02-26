Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Master P Named President Of Basketball Operations At University Of New Orleans Amidst Team’s Betting Scandal

4:45 PM EST on February 26, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Master
P visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

|Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Master P is a New Orleans legend with lifelong ties to basketball — from the "Make 'Em Say Ugh" video to his occasional stints as a professional player to his son Lil Romeo's years as a point guard for USC — so in a way his new job makes perfect sense. The hip-hop multi-hyphenate born Percy Miller has been named President of Basketball Operations at the University of New Orleans.

In a press release announcing Master P's hire, coach Stacy Hollowell says, "This is a tremendously exciting day for the future of New Orleans Privateers basketball. I am thrilled to add coach Percy Miller to our staff as President of Basketball Operations. Coach Miller cares deeply about his city, the University of New Orleans and Privateers basketball. We will benefit from his basketball knowledge and his relationships with people within the city and the game."

Miller arrives in the role at a scandalous time for the program. Four of the top five scorers have been suspended since Jan. 27, with the school only communicating that the players had violated team rules. Today college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported that the suspension stems from suspected ties to sports gambling. The players are under investigation by the university and the NCAA. Good luck cleaning up that mess, Master P!

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Jane Birkin Bridge Unveiled In Paris

December 14, 2025
News

Dick Van Dyke Gets VMA And Jon Batiste Performance On His 100th Birthday

December 14, 2025
News

UK Influencer Ed Matthews Livestreams Encounter With Ringo Starr, Who He Doesn’t Recognize

December 14, 2025
News

Superheaven’s NJ Show Cut Short When Venue Floor Breaks

December 14, 2025
News

Cameron Winter Covers This Is Lorelei And Debuts New Song “Sandbag” In LA

December 14, 2025
News

Lily Allen Returns To SNL With “West End Girl” Parody And Dakota Johnson As “Madeline”

December 14, 2025