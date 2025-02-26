Kali Malone Announces The Sacrificial Code Reissue, Shares New Track

Drone superstar Kali Malone has announced a reissue of her influential 2019 album The Sacrificial Code. Out in April physically but online now, the reissue closes out with a new arrangement of the title track recorded in 2023 on the 16th-century meantone organ at Malmö Konstmuseum.

Malone composed and recorded The Sacrificial Code in Stockholm while finishing her master's thesis in electroacoustic composition, during an apprenticeship with the organ tuner Jan Börjeson. As she explored the instrument's possibilities, she developed music that has been widely hailed as a masterpiece of neo-classical minimalism. Malone returned to Stockholm to assemble the reissue in the same spaces where the album was created, even using the copy machine at EMS studios to lay out the typography.

Below, stream the full The Sacrificial Code reissue, and skip to the end to hear the new track.

<a href="https://kalimalone.bandcamp.com/album/the-sacrificial-code-2025-edition">The Sacrificial Code (2025 edition) by KALI MALONE</a>

The Sacrificial Code reissue will be out physically 4/11 via Ideologic Organ. Pre-order it here.