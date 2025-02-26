Viagra Boys – “Uno II”

Last month's “Man Made Of Meat” served as an abrasively eccentric introduction to the next Viagra Boys album, Viagr Aboys. The Swedish post-punk band is back today with another weird one called "Uno II."

"Uno II" was inspired by vocalist Sebastian Murphy’s frequent vet trips for his Italian greyhound named Uno II who has dental issues. “He goes to this place, then wakes up in some weird room, and he’s missing his teeth,” Murphy explains. "Uno II" comes with a music video directed by Murphy and André Jofré. "shrimptech sent our star reporter to a dog show in czechia, but the croatian veterinarian bogdan might have other plans for us," Viagra Boys wrote on Instagram. Watch below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=9kWgvEKIo4c

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGjcgFoOJtI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Viagr Aboys is out 4/25 via Shrimptech Enterprises.