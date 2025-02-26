Thanya Iyer – “Low Tides”

Montreal's Thanya Iyer has announced her third album, TIDE/TIED, to follow her 2020 sophomore effort, KIND. The experimental-pop artist is sharing a slice today with the surreal single "Low Tides."

"'Low Tides' is a story about finding our way through our lowest moments with the quiet strength and hope needed to carry us forward when everything feels impossible," Iyer explains. "It's about waiting for the tides to turn as we move through the feeling that nothing will get better, with the freeze, despair, numbness, and stagnation that often come with it. Living in those spaces is so scary because you lose your ability to dream and imagine that something different can be possible. All we have left to do is trust."

The sound itself mirrors this state of chaos with its capricious flow, but synths glow through and Iyer's voice serves as the ultimate guiding light. The LP has percussionist Daniel Gélinas on drums and multi-instrumentalist Pompey on arrangements, and "Low Tides" features live member Emilie Kahn adding to the otherworldly aura. Check out the tune below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I am here now"

02 "What can we grow that we can't see from here"

03 "Low Tides"

04 "High Tides"

05 "Doctor"

06 "Where does that energy go"

07 "When you're underwater, be brave"

08 "I am a mountain (make sure you don't move)"

09 "I am a mountain (don't be afraid)"

10 "Wash it all away"

11 "I can't call you anymore"

12 "Waves/Hold/Tied"

TOUR DATES:

04/17 - Burlington, VT, @ Light Club Lamp Shop

04/18 - Brooklyn, NY, @ Cassette

04/19 - Philadelphia, PA, @ Abyssinia

04/25 - Littleton, NH, @ The Loading Dock

TIDE/TIED is out 4/30 via Topshelf. Pre-order it here.