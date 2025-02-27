Dying Wish – “I Brought You My Soul (Your World Brought Me Despair)”

We last heard from Dying Wish in 2023 with their sophomore effort Symptoms Of Survival. Today, the Portland metalcore outfit returns with the merciless anthem “I Brought You My Soul (Your World Brought Me Despair).”

“‘I Brought You My Soul…’ is written about being one of many affected by the state of the world we are living in," vocalist Emma Boster told The PRP, continuing:

Constantly witnessing the brutality and injustices has taken a toll on our collective mental health. [The lyric] "I am miserable yet I am sane" references that being impacted by these tragedies happening in Gaza and on our own American soil in fact makes us normal. I fear that one day we will become numb to the events as they become more violent because we are so conditioned to living with it every day. This is the first step in the direction of our third LP and the goal from this album is to challenge ourselves to create something different from the first two releases. Throughout the last four years of those records we have dialed in our sound and ethos as a band. We hope that the artwork direction proves as an example that we’re innovating our style to become the most authentic version of Dying Wish.

Guitarist Pedro Carrillo, who co-wrote the Eric Richter-directed music video, added:

“I’m fucking miserable yet I am sane," with everything Dying Wish has ever done, we’ve tried to push ourselves and be as honest with ourselves as we can. Inauthenticity is the mind killer. Especially in this day and age, everyone is putting up a front. Everyone is faking it. Nobody actually believes in the words they say or spew online. The world is crumbling, foreign affairs [issues] are at an all-time high, and the bare minimum to be able to survive in this world is getting harder and harder to reach. I am miserable but my family holds me together. Five different walks of life coming together in this exhausting cesspool. This video is my love letter to them and to everyone who has seen us at our highest and at our lowest. Working with Eric Richter was an incredible experience. Being able to hone in the feelings and ideas of what I see when I look at my band, how I look at our journey, and what I want to represent. He pushed us to never settle, asking, "Is this actually real to you? Do you feel this in your veins?" These are the questions that would keep me up at night trying to write this video out. I think this is the most authentic version of Dying Wish to date. We are devoted to each other through everything that life puts in front of us.

"I Brought You My Soul (Your World Brought Me Despair)" was produced by Will Putney. Watch the music video below and see their tour dates with Spiritbox, Loathe, and GEL.

TOUR DATES:

04/03 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

04/04 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

04/05 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04/08 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

04/11 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

04/12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

04/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/15 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

04/18 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/19 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

04/21 - Montreal, QC @ M TELUS (no GEL)

04/23 - Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Casino

04/25 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/26 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/27 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

04/29 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/30 - Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

05/02 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/06 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

05/07 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre

05/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (no GEL)